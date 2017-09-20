One person shot on Callaway High School’s campus

WJTV Staff Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Jackson Police Department, a man was shot on the campus of Callaway High School on Wednesday night.

Sergeant Roderick Holmes says JPD police responded to the scene after getting a call around 8:15 p.m.

Jackson Public Schools Campus Enforcement is leading the investigation, Holmes says. He did not know whether the victim is a student or their condition.

WJTV has reached out to the school district for more information. We will update this story once more is available.

