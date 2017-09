UPDATE: Pearl Police said the victim of the crash was a 65-year-old man.

We’re told he was driving an 18-wheeler when it rear-ended a highway maintenance truck.

Pearl, MISS. (WJTV) — The Pearl Police Department responded to a deadly accident on Wednesday.

It happened on I-20 at Airport Road.

Police said an 18-wheeler and street sweeper truck crashed, and they said at least one person died.

We’re working to get more information about this crash.