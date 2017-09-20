Social media post sparks concern at Northwest Rankin High; No threat found

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Rankin County authorities said they received calls about a social media post regarding a possible threat at Northwest Rankin High School.

Authorities said the safety of the students was not in jeopardy at any time.

Investigators from the sheriff’s department and Flowood Police went to the school and was there when the student who they said was the focus of the post arrived. Authorities said the student was taken inside and counseled.

Deputies said there was no evidence to support this student made any threats toward the school.

They also stated that Flowood investigators had identified the student who made the post; they said police and school administrators would deal with that student.

Below is a statement from the school district about the incident:

We did have what we thought was a potential threat of violence. We take all potential threats seriously, and the situation was investigated by our administration in conjunction with law enforcement. The situation is handled, and no one was ever in harms way. Our students, teachers, and staff are safe. NWRHS is operating normally. — Kristen Windham, Director of Public Relations, RCSD