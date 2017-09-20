Starkville is loosening its local rules on sale of alcohol

The Associated Press Published:
FILE PHOTO

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi college town is loosening rules on the sale of alcohol.

Starkville aldermen voted 4-3 Tuesday to let bars and restaurants sell alcohol closer to churches, schools and funeral homes. The current 250-foot minimum distance is being reduced to 100 feet.

News outlets report that Starkville will also allow the sale of beer with 8 percent alcohol content, up from the current 5 percent.

Restaurants and bars will be able to sell alcohol until 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and midnight Sunday through Wednesday. The time now varies from 10 p.m. to midnight on different days of the week, or 1 a.m. if a Mississippi State University home football game is on a weekday.

The new rules, adopted over some opposition, are set to take effect in late October.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s