Starkville is loosening its local rules on sale of alcohol

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi college town is loosening rules on the sale of alcohol.

Starkville aldermen voted 4-3 Tuesday to let bars and restaurants sell alcohol closer to churches, schools and funeral homes. The current 250-foot minimum distance is being reduced to 100 feet.

News outlets report that Starkville will also allow the sale of beer with 8 percent alcohol content, up from the current 5 percent.

Restaurants and bars will be able to sell alcohol until 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and midnight Sunday through Wednesday. The time now varies from 10 p.m. to midnight on different days of the week, or 1 a.m. if a Mississippi State University home football game is on a weekday.

The new rules, adopted over some opposition, are set to take effect in late October.

