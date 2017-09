JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — State Auditor Stacey Pickering released the 2017 Legislative Expense Report.

This report expenses reported by the legislature and staff associated with its function.

In a letter to Gov. Phil Bryant and a few other state leaders, Pickering said the report reflects the Legislative expense of more than $27,484,000. This is from Aprill 22, 2016 through March 29, 2017.

Pickering said the Department of Finance and Administration help prepare the report.

Read the letter and the full report here.