Alcorn student dies in crash on Natchez Trace Parkway

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — An Alcorn State University student died in a crash on the Natchez Trace Parkway Wednesday in Hinds County.

Natchez Trace Parkway Rangers said 20-year-old Regina Carr died at the scene.

Authorities said the single-vehicle crash happened just after 6 p.m. near milepost 77.9.

Carr was headed northbound in a Chevrolet Malibu; authorities said the car left the road and hit a tree.

Emergency officials said they had to extract her from the car. The coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.