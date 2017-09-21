Heightened security expected for Quinton Tellis trial

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Security is expected to extremely tight when the trial starts for a man accused of setting a Panola County teen on fire.

According to WATN, Quinton Tellis’ capital murder trial will begin October 10.

Tellis is accused of murdering 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in December 2014.

The judge ordered jurors to be transported by buses from Pike County. They will be sequestered during the trial.

“There will be multiple officers there to provide any assistance this jury panel needs overnight. It will be around the clock security,” says Major Barry Thompson with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office. “There will be roving plainclothes officers inside and outside the hotel in order to stop any outside contact with this jury. They will be absolutely safe.”

There will also be heightened security at the courthouse.

