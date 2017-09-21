Hinds remains undefeated with win at Pearl River

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds improves to 3-0 with a 42-16 win.
The Eagles have won their first three games of the season for the first time since 2015.
Click the video above for highlights. Hinds hosts Mississippi Gulf Coast next Thursday.
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds improves to 3-0 with a 42-16 win.
The Eagles have won their first three games of the season for the first time since 2015.
Click the video above for highlights. Hinds hosts Mississippi Gulf Coast next Thursday.
Advertisement