Hinds remains undefeated with win at Pearl River

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds improves to 3-0 with a 42-16 win.

The Eagles have won their first three games of the season for the first time since 2015.

Click the video above for highlights. Hinds hosts Mississippi Gulf Coast next Thursday.

