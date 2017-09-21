Jackson Zoo working to raise money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Zoo is on a mission to raise money to maintain the park.

The City of Jackson gave $980,000 to help out with efforts, but the Zoo staff says that’s only about 40 percent of what it takes to operate.

Zoo officials said there are 375 living animals in the nearly 100-year-old park. About 125 of those are either endangered or threatened.

They said there are more than 30 humans that come in every day to keep the animals healthy, safe, and mentally enriched.

The staff wants to improve and upgrade the park.

“Our educational programs, our conservation programs, and new exhibits are important,” said Beth Poff, the executive director of the Jackson Zoo. “We haven’t had a brand new exhibit in a long, long time. So like any business even though we’re non-profit, we have to look at how do we improve.”

“Maintaining a zoo that’s one thing, but having pride in it and making sure it grows that’s something else.”

Find out how to donate to the Zoo on its website.