Lexington man arrested for insurance, wire fraud

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Lexington man is facing charges of insurance fraud, wire fraud, and attempted false pretense.

Attorney General Jim Hood said authorities arrested 31-year-old Donald Adams this week.

He is accused of attempting to defraud Progressive Insurance Company by submitting a false medical bill to the company to be paid for medical treatment he did not receive.

Hood said Adams did not profit from his scheme; Progressive Insurance discovered the false bill before a payment was sent to Adams.

A Holmes County grand jury indicted Adams in June. He was arrested Tuesday by deputies at the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office on a three-count indictment and booked into the Holmes/Humphreys Regional Correctional Facility.

