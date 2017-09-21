Man accused of strangling, beating his child’s mother sentenced

Related Coverage Clinton man accused of strangling his child’s mother convicted

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A judge sentenced the man accused of strangling his child’s mother.

Attorney General Jim Hood said a judge sentenced 39-year-old Donald Turner to 45 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Turner was sentenced on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm (10 years), aggravated domestic violence (20 years), and shooting into an occupied vehicle (five years). He also received five years for using a gun during the aggravated assault and another five years for using a gun when he shot into the victim’s car.

Hood said Judge Jeff Weill, Sr. also told Turner he must stay away from the victim, who is the mother of his child.

Turner was accused of beating her and hanging her over a bridge while strangling her.

“I’m glad to see a person who has no respect for his own child’s mother put away not only from her, but others who could be in his path of violence,” said General Hood. “Domestic violence is a very serious offense, and to have Judge Weill recognize that through this sentencing should let other offenders know this violence will absolutely not be tolerated, and our office will prosecute it to the largest extent.”

A jury found Turner guilty earlier this month.

He was arrested in April 2016 after being indicted for beating the then-22-year-old mother of one of his children, shooting into the car she was in, and dragging her to a bridge where he strangled her before suspending her over the railing.

Hood said Turner left the scene in the Washington Addition neighborhood and returned and assaulted a person who was trying to assist the initial victim. He then drove his child’s mother home and continued to beat her.