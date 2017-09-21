Man wanted for murder in Jasco stabbing investigation in custody

Related Coverage Jackson Police identify suspect in Woodrow Wilson stabbing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man wanted in a weekend deadly stabbing investigation in Jackson has been arrested.

Jackson Police said U.S. Marshals arrested Allen Johnson

He was wanted for murder in connection with the death of 60-year-old Charles Green. Officers went to the Jacso on Woodrow Wilson Sunday to respond to a stabbing.

Green died from his injuries.

Police named Johnson as a suspect in the investigation.

Marshals arrested Johnson Thursday at an undisclosed location. The investigation is ongoing.

Wanted murder suspect Allen Johnson, arrested this morning by the US Marshals Task Force at an undisclosed location. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Nl9WlEe74b — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) September 21, 2017