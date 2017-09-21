Man wanted for murder in Jasco stabbing investigation in custody

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man wanted in a weekend deadly stabbing investigation in Jackson has been arrested.

Jackson Police said U.S. Marshals arrested Allen Johnson

He was wanted for murder in connection with the death of 60-year-old Charles Green. Officers went to the Jacso on Woodrow Wilson Sunday to respond to a stabbing.

Green died from his injuries.

Police named Johnson as a suspect in the investigation.

Marshals arrested Johnson Thursday at an undisclosed location. The investigation is ongoing.

