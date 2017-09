Related Coverage Ovarian Cycle Jackson set for September 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Dozens of people participated in the 4th annual Ovarian Cycle Jackson event.

It was held at The Club at Township Thursday in Ridgeland.

The group raised $200,000 for the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance.

The event started with a balloon release to remember those who lost their lives to ovarian cancer.