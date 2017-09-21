Proceed With Caution: The Dangers of Social Media

A 15-year-old is facing charges in Rankin County, and it’s all because of a post to social media. Now authorities want this situation to serve as a reminder to others. Travis Finseth of NUZU Marketing says h has heard of countless situations where people have used social media in the wrong way; getting themselves in a world of trouble.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that you know anything that you say can’t be held against you as proof or evidence. So you are creating a record,” Finseth said.

Rankin County authorities say the post included a picture of another student, along with a message warning readers that he was dangerous. Experts say what you post online can become a semi-permanent record depending on how long it’s up and who else sees it.

“If a friend reacts to it, then their friends are seeing it and all of a sudden you were reaching people that you would never have said this thing to,” Finseth said. “Another problem with social media is the text or the medium you’re using is very impersonal, and also you can’t convey context or sentiment.”

Deputies found no evidence to substantiate any threats toward the school. The teen that created the post is charged with disseminating threatening information and could face up to 6 months in jail.

“Maybe you should ask this question to yourself. What if my mom saw this or one of my kids saw this, or what if my spouse saw this, I would my friend saw this,” Finseth says. “Of course obviously when you post that, you know your friends are going to see, but what about your boss? Just think before you post.”

