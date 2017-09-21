Several arrested on drug-related charges in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Several people have been arrested in connection with drug activity in the capital city.

Jackson Police said they conducted several search warrants during the first two weeks in September into the suspected crime.

Detectives said they found everything from controlled substances, weapons, ammunition, surveillance equipment and cash.

Several people were taken into custody.

Below is a list of the suspects and the charges they are facing:

Ford Avenue: John Martin, 36, is charged with Possession of Cocaine w/Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine w/Firearm, and Possession of Marijuana w/Firearm. Three firearms recovered and $634 seized. One prior arrest.

Utah Street: Quincy Gardner, 38, charged with Possession of MDMA w/Firearm, Convicted Felon w/Firearm, and Possession of Marijuana w/Firearm. Two firearms recovered. Seven prior arrests; One conviction of Aggravated Assault.

Utah Street: Morris Rattler, 42, charged with Possession of Marijuana. $742 seized. Five prior arrests.

Iris Street: Thomas Johnson, 30, charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of MDMA, Possession of Hydrocodone and Possession of Marijuana – All with Intent to Distribute, with a Firearm and within 1500ft of a Church. Three firearms recovered and $667 seized. One prior arrest.

Iris Street: Eric Gordon, 30, charged with Possession of Marijuana w/Firearm. Four prior arrest.

O’Bannon Street: Marcus Reese, 37, charged with Possession of Cocaine w/Firearm, Possession of MDMA w/Firearm, Convicted Felon w/Firearm, Possession of Marijuana w/Firearm and Possession of Paraphernalia. One (1) firearm recovered and $3157seized. Eight prior arrests; One Conviction of Conspiracy to Murder/ One Possession of Controlled Substance.

