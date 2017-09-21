State Superintendent talks about possible JPS takeover

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s been a week since the State Board of Education asked Gov. Phil Bryant to declare a state of emergency regarding the Jackson Public Schools District.

WJTV 12 caught up with State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright on Thursday.

“We’ve done what we needed to do,” Wright said. “The commission conducted an audit. The Commission did what it needed to do. It took a vote, and they made a decision. Our Board did what they needed to do which was take a look at all the evidence, and they’ve made a decision.”

Wright said if the governor doesn’t approve a takeover, JPS will remain in control.

“They would still have to clear their accreditation violations,” she said. “That’s a given. So all of the violations that have been made would have to be cleared.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s