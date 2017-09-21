State Superintendent talks about possible JPS takeover

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s been a week since the State Board of Education asked Gov. Phil Bryant to declare a state of emergency regarding the Jackson Public Schools District.

WJTV 12 caught up with State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright on Thursday.

“We’ve done what we needed to do,” Wright said. “The commission conducted an audit. The Commission did what it needed to do. It took a vote, and they made a decision. Our Board did what they needed to do which was take a look at all the evidence, and they’ve made a decision.”

Wright said if the governor doesn’t approve a takeover, JPS will remain in control.

“They would still have to clear their accreditation violations,” she said. “That’s a given. So all of the violations that have been made would have to be cleared.”