WJTV – Warren Central and Northwest Rankin face off Friday night in a Region 2-6A opener in Flowood.

Warren Central has won the last five meetings in this series but the Vikings understand this game could have some playoff implications.

Meanwhile, Northwest Rankin is coming off a win over Brandon last Friday. It was the first win for the Cougars over the Bulldogs in five years.

Click the videos above and below to hear from both teams about Friday’s game.