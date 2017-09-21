

Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

at Jamie Fowler Boyll Park on Lakeland Drive in Jackson

Schedule:

8 a.m. WellsFest 5K Run Begins

9 a.m. WellsFest 1-Mile Fun Run Begins

9:30 a.m. Pet Parade Begins on the Festival Grounds

10 a.m. Entire Festival Opens with Two Stages of Non-Stop Music

VOLUNTEER FOR WELLSFEST PREPARATION

VOLUNTEER AT WELLSFEST



WellsFest is . . .

A family friendly music festival, admission-free, drawing the best groups around. Entertainers donate their time and talent to provide continuous music.

A fun fair for children, featuring easy-to-win games and creative activities at low, low prices.

An art auction where you can bid on works donated by prominent Jackson area artists.

A silent auction where you can pick up bargains donated by local merchants,innkeepers and restauranteurs.

An outdoor coffee house where you can relax with friends and enjoy fantastic homemade desserts.

A diner’s delight, where you can enjoy fine grilled treats from WellsFest Chefs.

A crafts fair, featuring the top artisans from around Mississippi.

A pet parade and blessing for our leashable friends at 9:30 a.m.

A giant plant sale with some living bargains.

A 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. & 1-mile fun run at 9 a.m.

The Beneficiary of WellsFest 2017 is

Methodist Children’s Homes of Mississippi





The Methodist Children’s Homes of Mississippi provide homes to children and young adults who have been abused or neglected by family members. MCH exists to promote healing in hurting children, provide hope to troubled families and prepare the next generation to be servant leaders in our state.

Proceeds from WellsFest will be used to renovate the apartments used for young adults who have aged out of the system but are not yet prepared to live on their own.

Funds exceeding the cost of renovation will be used in support of each resident’s specific need to develop and maintain independence. These funds will provide extra support as needed to transition these young people toward future success.

You can learn more about the Methodist Children’s Homes of Mississippi at mchms.org.