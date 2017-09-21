Woman hit by car on Ash Street; 1 wanted for aggravated assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are looking for a person connected to a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured.

Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers were called to Ash Street on Thursday afternoon after a woman was hit by a car.

He said the victim was hit after an altercation with another woman. She was taken to the hospital; at last check, police said she was in stable condition.

Officers said the woman wanted for aggravated assault was last seen driving an older model silver Toyota.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run, call JPD.