1 wanted for murder in apartment shooting investigation

By Published:
Roddrick Raheem Jones (Photo: JPD)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are looking for a suspect who they say is connected to a deadly apartment shooting.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said JPD had issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Roddrick Raheem Jones.

He is suspect in the death of Kendrick Hughes.

Officers went to the Pine Ridge Garden Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive Sunday to respond to the shooting.Two other people were also injured.

Police said the shooter was seen wearing all black with a white “Jason” mask.

Anyone with information that can help authorities find Jones, contact police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s