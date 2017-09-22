1 wanted for murder in apartment shooting investigation

Related Coverage UPDATED: JPD identifies person killed in triple shooting at Pine Ridge Garden Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are looking for a suspect who they say is connected to a deadly apartment shooting.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said JPD had issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Roddrick Raheem Jones.

He is suspect in the death of Kendrick Hughes.

Officers went to the Pine Ridge Garden Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive Sunday to respond to the shooting.Two other people were also injured.

Police said the shooter was seen wearing all black with a white “Jason” mask.

Anyone with information that can help authorities find Jones, contact police.

WANTED: Roddrick Raheem Jones-22, 1ct. of murder/2cts. of agg. assault stemming from the triple shooting/homicide at 200 Rebelwood Dr. pic.twitter.com/MG0YLgt15i — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) September 22, 2017