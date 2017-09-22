2 people killed in Scott County Crash, 7 others injured

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County Coroner Joe Bradford confirms two people were killed in a head on collision around 8 Thursday night.

It happened along highway 13, north of Morton.

A van carrying several ‘chicken plant’ workers crashed into another car along the highway.

The driver of the other car was killed and one person inside the van was also killed.

Seven other people were injured and taken to hospitals either by helicopter or ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Identities of the victims are not being released until all family members are notified.

We will continue to update you with the latest information as it comes in.