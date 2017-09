JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Police are investigating after four people tried to break into a convenience store early Friday morning.

It happened at the Raceway on Clinton Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the men on camera.

The owner said nothing was taken from inside of the store, but the front door was damaged.

Anyone with information about the attempted break-in call police.

