Fire hydrant repair causes loss in water pressure in South Jackson

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the City of Jackson say fire hydrant repair may have caused some people to have little to no water pressure in South Jackson on Friday night.

The following areas may be impacted:

  • 300-499 Creston Avenue
  • 300-499 Mason Boulevard
  • 3600-3699 Lee Street
  • Covington Park Apartments

Jackson City officials say people living in these areas should boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it when water is restored.

City officials did not say when the water would be coming back on for people living in those areas.

It you have questions or concerns about this, give the City of Jackson a call at 601.960.2723.

