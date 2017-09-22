Guns, other items stolen from 2 Holmes County deputies homes

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The homes of two Holmes County deputies were broken into and now authorities are searching for the items stolen along with the people responsible.

The sheriff’s department said the first incident happened on August 24. Authorities said someone broke into the deputy’s home and took guns and a uniform.

The second break-in happened at another deputy’s home on September 19. The sheriff’s department said it appears that someone came in through a bedroom window.

The burglar stole guns and a bulletproof vest, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding these two burglaries, contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department.