Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department responded to an attempted burglary at a gas station on Friday morning.

It happened at the Marathon gas station on I-55 and Old Canton Road.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said surveillance showed three men at the location. We’re told two of the men tried to pry open the door, but they did not get it open.

According to Holmes, the suspects got away in a dark colored pickup truck.