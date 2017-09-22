Jackson Police investigating shooting at Northside Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating an early morning shooting at Northside Apartments located on Northside Drive.

Officers were responding to shots fired around 5:45 AM and found several cars damaged by gunfire as well as an apartment that had been shot into.

A male victim was later found at an area hospital. He told officers he had been shot while outside at the apartment complex.

His injuries appear to be non-threatening and no one inside the apartment was injured.

JPD is still searching for a person responsible and a motive.

We’ll continue to follow this story and keep you updated with the latest.