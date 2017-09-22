Madison County students collect hurricane relief donations

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison County Schools collected enough donations for Hurricane relief efforts to fill an 18-wheeler.

School officials said Students and the community participated in the Teamwork for Texas Supply Drive.

Students collected the supplies over the last two weeks. They collected everything from water, snacks, disposable gloves, cleaning supplies, and even school supplies.

The supplies will be given to the students of Lewis Middle School in Houston, Texas. Administrators at that school say many of the students’ homes suffered flooding from Hurricane Harvey

The items are expected to be delivered Monday.