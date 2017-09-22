Help the Mississippi Forestry Commission spot invasive trees

The Mississippi Forestry Commission and Plan-It Geo are working together to try to get communities to report the sightings of the Chinese Tallow, also known as the “Popcorn” tree.

“Popcorn trees are deceptive, they look attractive and ornamental – but are actually highly invasive and will quickly damage the native ecosystem wherever they are planted,” said Todd Matthews, Urban Forestry & Forest Health Coordinator. “By reporting the location of these trees, you can help the Mississippi Forestry Commission get a full picture of Mississippi’s Popcorn Tree problem, which is the first step to combating the spread of this invasive species.”

The MFC said they’ve launced a new online tool for communities and individuals to report sightings.

They said Popcorn Trees spread like wildfire, overtaking native vegetation, damaging wildlife habitats, and destroying nature’s balance. Popcorn trees have distinct heart-shaped leaves, dangling yellow flowers, and fruit that appears similar to popcorn.

There is no software installation needed to report a sighting, only your web browser. To get started, visit: www.HelpStopThePop.com