State Rep. asking for extention of Children’s Health Insurance Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi State Rep. Jarvis Dortch is urging Congressional delegation to extend the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

CHIP is set to expire at the end of the month.

Dortch, a Democrat who represents Hinds County, said he is pushing for a five-year extension.

Mississippi Division of Medicaid, which administers CHIP, has indicated that it will exhaust CHIP funds as soon as this fall.

Dortch said since the Affordable Care Act was implemented, the federal government has paid 100 percent of the health care costs for Mississippi children covered under CHIP.

In the fiscal year 2018 budget, Dortch said it was assumed that Congress would continue to meet its obligation and provide Mississippi with those funds. If Congress fails to extend the program, the state would be faced with tough decisions that will dramatically impact thousands of Mississippi children.

Officials said Dortch provides more than 50,000 Mississippi children with coverage. Dortch is asking Congress to spend the rest of September finalizing an extension.