Temporary lane closures on I-55 near the Waterworks Curve

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close a few lanes on I-55.

The closures will start at 10 p.m. Friday and last until Monday, September 25 at 6 a.m.

The center and left lanes of Interstate 55 northbound over Laurel Street near the Waterworks curve will be closed.

Crews will be making repairs to the bridge rail and deck.

The center lane will be closed to traffic from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day. The left lane will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, September 22 until 6 a.m. Monday, September 25.

Advanced warning signs will be in place.