DeSoto County driver leaves school bus to perform CPR on man

HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) – A DeSoto County school bus driver is being credited with saving a man’s life.

Local media report that a woman flagged down Codi Parks Friday morning because her husband wasn’t breathing.

Parks, also a nursing student, left the woman in charge of children on the school bus and went into the family’s house to perform CPR on the man.

The man’s breathing returned to normal.

DeSoto County schools Transportation Director Levi Williams says Parks was in the right place at the right time.

The bus driver will be recognized by the DeSoto County School Board for her action.