Kosciusko Police looking for 3 people in connection with shooting

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are asking for the public’s help in located three people in connection to a shooting.

Officials say around 6:45 Saturday morning, police were dispatched to Baptist Attala Hospital for a shooting victim.

We’re told the victim is 32-year-old, Darnell Greer. Greer had been was shot once in the forehead. No word on his condition at this time.

The Kosciusko Police Dept. is looking for Carlton Ashford, Taylor Evans and Carmesha Venable in connection with this crime.

MDOC tweeted out that Carlton Ashford is a parolee and is now wanted for attempted murder in connection to this shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police at 662-289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).