Man dead after opening fire outside of a Hattiesburg nightclub

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials confirm the man who opened fire outside of Roper’s nightclub in Hattiesburg is dead.

The coroner identified him as 40-year-old Bryan Wright. He suffered at least one gunshot wound.

There’s no word yet on who shot Wright.

Officials say he opened fire from his truck in the parking lot of Roper’s around 1 Saturday morning.

Police say the nightclub was not necessarily targeted, but Wright crashed his truck into another vehicle there.

No one else was injured. An autopsy is planned for Wright.