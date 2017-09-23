Mississippi man found dead in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators say the body of 52-year-old Henry Lee Easley was found on County Road 53, near Baines Road in AL, early Sunday morning.

Pickens County Coroner Chad Harless tells WCBI Easley had several gunshot wounds when he was found in Pickens County.

Columbus Police say they received a missing person’s report on Easley Saturday afternoon.

WCBI reports that family members told police Easley went to a wedding in Caledonia on the 16th and was later dropped off in Columbus by a family member.

AL and MS law enforcement agencies are working to determine was led to his death.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or Columbus Police.