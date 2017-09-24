Four injured in crash, infant and adult ejected from vehicle

Jones County, MISS (WJTV)– Two adults and two children are sent to the hospital after a rollover crash on Highway 28 West, Saturday afternoon, in Jones County.

When emergency crews responded to the scene they found a white SUV lying on it’s roof, partially blocking the road. The adult male and infant child were both ejected from the SUV. The female adult and child were trapped inside. We’re told firefighters had to assist with getting the female and child out of the car.

The infant was flown via Air Care helicopter to a hospital in Jackson. The man, woman and child were taken to the hospital by ambulance. It is believed all four passengers suffered from serious injuries but authorities could not say if they were life-threatening.

A section of the highway 28 was completely shut down during emergency operations. The cause of the accident is unknown.

Hebron, Soso and Calhoun Volunteer Fire Departments, Taylorsville Fire Department, Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Taylorsville Police Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol all assisted in clearing the scene.

