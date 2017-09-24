Gumbo festival in Downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eighteen teams spent the day whipping up pots of gumbo for a good cause. And while some came for the food like Nickee Allison, “I got my dollars worth.”

Others came for the competition, like cook Angie Bishop, “we’re the winner, we don’t care what they say we know we’re the winner.”

But no matter who brings home the trophy, all earnings from the gumbo fest all go towards the Hal T White family fund; it gives out scholarships to students in the culinary and hospitality programs.

Allison believes it’s a great cause to contribute to,”culinary trades they should have the same path as everybody else, so it’s great.”

And Bishop with team Parlor Market thinks so as well, “we need great chefs, and they need to get more experience at places like this, and they need an opportunity to go to school, it’s hard to go to school it’s hard to pay for that so I’m glad we can do these things for these people.”

The overall winner of the festival was Cook Commercial Property, and they received a thousand dollar check as a prize, but their victory was prize enough.

Amy Middleton, the cook for the winning team, says, “I wasn’t here to make money, and I know that the scholarship foundation needs the money, so we were very willing to that back.”

And thanks for their kind gesture and 18 types of delicious gumbo, thousands of dollars are now available for aspiring chefs.