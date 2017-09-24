Jailers in Columbus face sanctions for letting man escape on Sept. 2nd

By Published:
LOWNDES CO, Miss. (AP) – Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Marc Miley tells The Commercial Dispatch that all nine employees then on duty at the county’s jail have received “pretty serious discipline,” although he didn’t say if any will be fired.
 
Delvin Moore, 29, escaped from a holding cell in the Columbus jail after an armed robbery arrest.
 
Jail officials have said Moore jammed the cell lock with paper towels or toilet paper after being escorted to a bathroom.
The cell lacks its own toilet. Moore then ran past guards at a door leading to the holding area and out the jail’s front door.
 
Moore remains at large. Officials offer a $4,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

