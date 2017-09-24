JPD investigating attempted robbery at CVS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the CVS in the 900 block of North State Street. It happened around 2 Sunday afternoon.

A female suspect is in custody and a second male suspect is still being sought.

The two inquired about the pharmacy, which was closed at the time. The male later demanded they open the pharmacy while appearing to have a weapon underneath his clothing.

The male later fled on foot while the woman fled in a black Toyota Camry, which officers were able to stop at Central St. near Arbor Vista Blvd. The woman was arrested.

The second suspect was described as a black male wearing a dark hooded top.

Police are still working to identify this individual.

If you have any information at all please contact police.

