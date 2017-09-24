Spillway- Reservoir Clean Up

Ridgeland, MISS. (WJTV)- Good citizens come together to help clean the reservoir after leaders hint at potential closure near the Spillway. The group picked up trash and even planted trees early Saturday morning.

Over the years, trash at the Spillway fishing site has become a big problem. Jeannine May, Director for Keep the Reservoir Beautiful, says “we’ve been here a lot in this area. We’ve picked up over 10-thousand pounds just in this area since March.”

John Signan, General Manager of the Barnett Reservoir, tells us the trash is “not flowing down the river to us. But a lot of the trash here flows through the city of Jackson, through Columbia, to the Gulf.”



The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District Board shut down the reservoir fishing area for two days for the clean up. Fishermen, like Clifford Neams, say they are worried it could be closed down for good. “We just ask them to help us keep it clean,” says Neams.

Sigman points out that the trash in the area also poses a safety hazard.”It’s more than just an appearance problem,” says Sigman. “It’s a water quality issue. It effects the drinking water in the city of Jackson and it affects the wildlife habitat and the fisheries and birds that live here.”

Volunteers were not only at the Spillway locations. There were over 30 groups picking up trash along the Pearl River.



The fishing area will be back open next week. We’re told law enforcement will be keeping an eye out for those who litter.

Volunteers from all of the sites will gather at the spillway location Sunday to go through the trash to see what items can be recycled.