Vigil held for Alcorn State University student killed in crash

Clinton, MISS. (WJTV)- Friends and family come together to remember Alcorn State University student Regina Carr who was killed in a crash on the Natchex Trace Parkway earlier this week.

Loved ones gathered at Brighton Park, in Clinton, Saturday evening. They stood in a circle and shared their fondest memories of the 20-year-old student.

Friends describe Regina Carr as an angel on earth. “Regina was just a really all the way around beautiful spirit no one could ever have anything bad to say, says friend Demond Lewis.”

A public viewing for Carr will be held Sunday at Westhaven Memorial Funeral home, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday.

