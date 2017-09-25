3 dead, 2 injured in Jasper County trailer explosion

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people are dead and two others are injured after an explosion Monday afternoon.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says deputies responded to a call about a trailer fire around 4 p.m.

Once they arrived to the trailer on County Road 1511, Sheriff Johnson says three adults were found dead on scene. Two teens were also injured.

According to Johnson, investigators believe one of the victims was working on a propane heater when it exploded.

Bay Springs, Moselle, and Stinger Volunteer Fire Departments help in controlling the fire.

The two teens were sent to South Central Regional Medical Center then to UMMC in Jackson.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the state crime lab. Identities of the victims and autopsy results are pending.