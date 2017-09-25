3 new West Nile Virus cases reported in Mississippi

New cases reported in Forrest, Hinds, and Scott counties.

By Published:
Aedes aegypti mosquito

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported three new cases of West Nile Virus.

The new cases were reported in Forrest, Hinds, and Scott counties.

MSDH health officials said this brings the total for 2017 to 54 cases.

So far this year cases have been reported in Bolivar, Calhoun (2), Clarke, Clay, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest (5), Hinds (12), Humphreys (2), Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee (3), Leflore, Lincoln (2), Lowndes (2), Madison (4), Monroe, Noxubee, Perry, Rankin (6), Scott (2), Wilkinson, and Yazoo counties.

Residents in all counties should take the following precautions for protection against mosquito-borne illnesses:

  • Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.
  • Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.
  • Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.
  • Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s