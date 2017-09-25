3 new West Nile Virus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported three new cases of West Nile Virus.

The new cases were reported in Forrest, Hinds, and Scott counties.

MSDH health officials said this brings the total for 2017 to 54 cases.

So far this year cases have been reported in Bolivar, Calhoun (2), Clarke, Clay, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest (5), Hinds (12), Humphreys (2), Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee (3), Leflore, Lincoln (2), Lowndes (2), Madison (4), Monroe, Noxubee, Perry, Rankin (6), Scott (2), Wilkinson, and Yazoo counties.

Residents in all counties should take the following precautions for protection against mosquito-borne illnesses:

Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.