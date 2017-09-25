4 Mississippi math, science teachers earn national recognition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Board of Education recognized the 2017 state finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching Program.

“I congratulate these state finalists who represent Mississippi and our teaching profession admirably. These prestigious honors confirm the excellence of our teachers is on par with teachers across the country,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

MDE said PAEMST is the highest recognition that a kindergarten through 12th grade mathematics or science, including computer science, teacher may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States.

Awardees serve as models for their colleagues and leaders in the improvement of mathematics and science education. Finalists are selected through an application process.

Below is a list of the state’s four finalists:

John Banks , a former Physics teacher at Kosciusko High School. A 30-year veteran teacher and retiree, Banks said he enjoys sharing the wonders of this world with his students, and he hopes he gets the opportunity to represent Mississippi on a national level.

Carrie (Shae) Koenigsberger , who teaches 11th and 12th grade PreCalculus, AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, Differential Equations and Trigonometry at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science. She has been teaching for over 11 years. She believes “engagement is the key to meaningful discourse in the classroom and building a relationship with students is necessary in order to be an effective teacher.”

Karen Lindsey, a 7th grade Algebra I, 8th Grade Compacted Math, and 8th grade Geometry teacher at Germantown Middle School in Madison County. She has been teaching for around 13 years. She believes impactful mathematics learning should take place in an environment that is fun, engaging, and reflective of the world that is changing around her students. She said receiving this honor excites her but also challenges her to continue seeking meaningful mathematical activities to teach and lead her students in order for them to grow in their pursuit of education.

Michelle Robinson, who teaches AP Chemistry, PLTW Principles of Engineering, PLTW Digital Electronics, PLTW Engineering Design and Development to 10th, 11th and 12th graders at Madison Central High School. Robinson, a teacher for 15 years, said she strives to inspire students to reach beyond what they think is possible and become self-motivated, critical thinking lifelong learners. She said she is excited and honored to be selected as a representative of the state's amazing science educators, and she hopes her selection will inspire students and colleagues to always strive for excellence in their studies and careers.