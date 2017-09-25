Boil water alert issued for multiple Jackson streets

WJTV Staff Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for over 250 Jackson water customers.

According to the Office of the Mayor, the notices are being caused by loss of pressure in the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Division.

These are the affected streets:

Sheffield Drive, Sheffield Court, Sheffield Place, Wilhurst Street, Winchester Street, Brecon Drive, Shadowood Drive, Hillview Drive, Northhampton Drive, Heritage Hill Drive, Creston Avenue, Mason Boulevard, Lee Street, and Covington Park Apartments.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s