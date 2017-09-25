Boil water alert issued for multiple Jackson streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for over 250 Jackson water customers.

According to the Office of the Mayor, the notices are being caused by loss of pressure in the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Division.

These are the affected streets:

Sheffield Drive, Sheffield Court, Sheffield Place, Wilhurst Street, Winchester Street, Brecon Drive, Shadowood Drive, Hillview Drive, Northhampton Drive, Heritage Hill Drive, Creston Avenue, Mason Boulevard, Lee Street, and Covington Park Apartments.