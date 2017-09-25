C Spire adding more fiber technology in some communities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Dozens of people filled the room at C Spire Headquarters as company leaders made a big announcement.

The company is making access to high-speed internet easier for people throughout the state. They will be adding more fiber technology to homes in those communities, they will also be able to send gigabytes wirelessly for faster internet use.

The fiber- to- home initiative will start in eight cities in the state, then expand to others. This will give at least 200,000 people access to the Internet.

“It doesn’t matter what you do, it doesn’t matter what profession you pursue or what industry you work in. The fuel that drives those industries is technology and software, said Steven Bye, the company’s president.