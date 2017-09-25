Clinton officials seeks residents’ input on Comprehensive Plan

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Clinton is asking residents for their input as they work to update the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

City officials said they are working with the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District on the plan.

Required by state statute, the Comprehensive Plan presents a vision for Clinton, provides a strategy for realizing the vision and sets policies for the growth and development of all areas of the city. The plan guides decisions on ordinances, planning and development issues.

The Clinton Planning Commission will host a meeting on September 26th at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Municipal Courtroom at 305 Monroe Street.

City leaders said input and comments from the residents would be a valuable part of this process.