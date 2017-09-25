JPD: Man connected to burglaries in custody; Girlfriend named accomplice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police Department arrested a person they believe is connected to several burglaries.

Officers charged 46-year-old Alex Tyrone Walls with multiple felony counts including business burglary, auto theft, and escape.

His girlfriend, 27-year-old Shakarri Dearia Smith is accused of being an accomplice. Police charged her with one count of business burglary and one count of accessory after the fact to auto theft.

JPD was able to take Walls into custody with the help of U.S. Marshals.

Authorities said Walls had already been indicted on several felony charges. They said when the crimes were committed, he was on parole from prison for several prior felony convictions and was wanted by the MS Department of Corrections for parole violation.

A judge set Walls’ bond at $315,000; Smith’s bond was set at $10,000.

Detectives are still investigating; They said more charges could be possible.