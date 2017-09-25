ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a few wanted suspects.
These four people will appear on Mississippi’s Most Wanted:
- 24-year-old Justin Michael Gray is wanted for attempt to escape from felony confinement
- 36-year-old Wendell Terry Brown is wanted for conspiracy to utter a forgery
- 34-year-old Christopher Saucier is wanted for burglary
- 33-year-old Christopher Paul Surrena is wanted for burglary, simple assault, and aggravated domestic violence
MS Most Wanted
