MS Most Wanted

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a few wanted suspects.

These four people will appear on Mississippi’s Most Wanted:

  • 24-year-old Justin Michael Gray is wanted for attempt to escape from felony confinement
  • 36-year-old Wendell Terry Brown is wanted for conspiracy to utter a forgery
  • 34-year-old Christopher Saucier is wanted for burglary
  • 33-year-old Christopher Paul Surrena is wanted for burglary, simple assault, and aggravated domestic violence

