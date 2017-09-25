MSDH receives national accreditation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health received national accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board.

MSDH officials made the announcement Monday.

“This is an incredible achievement for our agency, and it’s important for the state as a whole because it means we are more accountable and credible to the public, our funders, elected officials and community partners,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Mary Currier.

The board sent the past nine months reviewing MSDH’s procedures. They examined their procedures on disease investigation and chronic disease prevention to public information and education, community collaboration and partnerships, and quality improvement planning.

“All Mississippians will benefit because accreditation affects the entire range of the services that we provide 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It means the highest standards for operations that contribute to the quality of your life each and every day – from the water you drink, to the restaurant where you eat, to the daycare or nursing home where your loved ones may be,” she said.

