STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Dan Mullen and Nick Fitzgerald pointed to some subpar practices after their first loss of the season against No. 7 Georgia.

After thrashing rival LSU, that Georgia matchup was talked about as one that would help determine who the second best team in the SEC is.

Now, Mullen and Fitzgerald want to try and block out any hype or noise surrounding another top 15 opponent in No. 13 Auburn this weekend. Click the video above to hear more.